First Alert Forecast: stormy weekend start with calmer finish, keeping eyes on the tropics

Your long-range First Alert Forecast highlights a drier and less humid stretch through early next week, with days like Monday and Tuesday featuring sunny daytime temperatures in the 70s, nighttime readings as low as the 50s. Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you could always go a little deeper into June, and for any location you choose, with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.