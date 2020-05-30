First Alert Forecast: stormy weekend start with calmer finish, keeping eyes on the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Ahead of the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, tropical moisture will continue to influence Cape Fear Region weather pattern Saturday. But relief comes following the passage of a cold front Sunday bring lower rain chances, humidity and temperatures to start the month of June.
While rain will certainly not fall at all times, any time will be fair game for a shower or storm to pop from the thickly humid air. Locally torrential downpours and gusty winds will be possible. In between rain action: intervals of steamy daytime sun will aid temperatures in spiking toward or into the 80s. And at night, readings will fail to fall below the muggy 70s.
If the pre-season hasn’t been interesting enough for you, the National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic that could briefly become Christobal. With development odds of 50% the next 2-5 days, and no land impacts expected, it could be a modern meteorological first in which three named systems developed before the official start of the season.
Your long-range First Alert Forecast highlights a drier and less humid stretch through early next week, with days like Monday and Tuesday featuring sunny daytime temperatures in the 70s, nighttime readings as low as the 50s. Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you could always go a little deeper into June, and for any location you choose, with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
