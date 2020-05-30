First Alert Forecast: Showers ending this evening, sunshine Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
We’re going to be dealing with some scattered showers through the afternoon associated with a cold front and along the seabreeze boundary. A few showers or storms could be a bit gusty so take down any hanging baskets you have outdoors!
After the front passes, cooler, dry air will move in and clear our skies up! Low rain chances remain through much of the week ahead with a lot of sunshine! Temperatures will be below average for the next few days in the low 80s.
The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic that could briefly become Christobal. With development odds of 60% the next 2-5 days, and no land impacts expected, it could be a modern meteorological first in which three named systems developed before the official start of the season.
Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you could always go a little deeper into June, and for any location you choose, with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
