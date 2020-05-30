Ashley’s Rivers commits to South Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School basketball player Saniya Rivers has committed to play basketball at the University of South Carolina.
Rivers made the announcement on social media on Saturday.
The 6-foot rising senior guard averaged 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals and 4.3 assists as a junior.
Rivers, the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year, is a two-time All-State selection and two-time North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.
She is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.
