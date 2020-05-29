WPD Interim Chief Donny Williams addresses the death of George Floyd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donny Williams, interim chief of the Wilmington Police Department, wrote in a Twitter post, Friday afternoon, that he was deeply troubled by what he saw happen to George Floyd.
He wrote that the technique used by the Minneapolis police officer that led to Floyd’s death is not used by the Wilmington Police Department to subdue or secure an individual to complete an arrest.
As an African American law enforcement officer, Williams understands feelings of anger and frustration; yet, he believes positive change will only happen through peaceful actions and that there are lessons to be learned from this tragic event.
The police officer who was seen on the video kneeling on Floyd’s neck was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.