Swimmer who was reported missing later found safe on land

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After a nearly two-hour search, a swimmer who was reported missing was found safe on land.
According to a Facebook post, Oak Island Water Rescue, Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and Holden Beach Police responded after a man reportedly parked his car at The Point and told a family member he was planning to swim to Holden Beach.
“We responded with two boats, both of which were launched from Blue Water Point Marina with night-vision gear,” the post states. The boat crew-members searched Montgomery Slough, Lockwoods Folly Inlet, the Intercoastal Waterway, and beach area around the point. Truck 4482 then went on the beach, very close to high tide, at The Point and drove around to the far west end, where we then launched our drone with an infrared camera. After nearly two hours, the search was called off for the evening.
“Fortunately, the man was found by police several hours later, on land, and nowhere near The Point.”
