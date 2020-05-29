Swimmer who was reported missing later found safe on land

“We responded with two boats, both of which were launched from Blue Water Point Marina with night-vision gear,” the post states. The boat crew-members searched Montgomery Slough, Lockwoods Folly Inlet, the Intercoastal Waterway, and beach area around the point. Truck 4482 then went on the beach, very close to high tide, at The Point and drove around to the far west end, where we then launched our drone with an infrared camera. After nearly two hours, the search was called off for the evening.