'It’s not normal for us:’ Surf City sees record number of rip current rescues

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Surf City say they’ve pulled more people out of the water in the past two weeks than they did all of last year.
As of Friday afternoon, Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson said they made 49 rescues in just the last two weeks. Crews pulled 11 distressed swimmers to shore Thursday afternoon and made three more saves before lunchtime Friday afternoon.
“We had a lot of turbulent waters leading up to the beach season, as well as the Arthur tropical storm coming down and Bertha out there the other day. So those turbulent waters mixed with the change of our ocean floor along the Surf City beaches have created the perfect storm," said Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson.
The chief says the sandbar changed dramatically over the winter months, changing the landscape underwater and making it even easier for rip currents to develop.
“Its not normal for us… its definitely an increase. So far we have had more rescue calls than all of last year. To add to that, we’ve pulled more people out of the water than we had all of last year. Its definitely an increase. Its significant for us. Its taxing on our personnel but we’re gonna get out there and make those saves, bring people in and we’re out there constantly educating people," said Wilson.
While the area hasn’t seen any tragedies, there’s been several close calls and many situations made worse by family members or bystanders going in themselves to help struggling swimmers.
For that reason, fire officials ask that if you see someone in trouble to toss an object out for them to float on like a raft, boogie board or even a cooler to keep them afloat until help arrives. If you try to swim out yourself and you get into trouble, you could make the job harder for first responders.
