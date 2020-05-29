Southport looks to replace weather tower

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Plans are underway to restore Southport’s historic weather tower.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem gave residents an update on the weather tower in a YouTube video.
“We are in the final process now, of having the engineer make the final drawings,” says Hatem. “I want to assure the citizens that the money being spent on this project will be coming from the insurance company and also from private donations. This is not a city-funded endeavor.
“We’re excited about the return of this iconic tower and we’re going to make sure it’s done in an historic, in as well as a safe way, in which this tower will hopefully last another 100 years. When we have further details we will certainly pass that along to the citizens. At this point and time, it is, literally, still on the drawing board, working with the engineer and as soon as we have an update, we will give you those details.”
