Riegelwood man accused of firing gunshots at pair repossessing car

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A Riegelwood man is accused of shooting at a man and woman who were repossessing a car Thursday morning.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Browntown Road in Riegelwood around 6 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.
The victims told deputies they were trying to repossess a Chevrolet Impala when Ronald Allen Keaton, 50, fired an unspecified number of gunshots at them.
Keaton allegedly threatened one of the victims, saying he would “blow his brains out,” according to the sheriff’s office.
After the confrontation, Keaton reportedly drove away in the car and was later apprehended at a restaurant in Riegelwood.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found a green leafy substance, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Keaton was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses including two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
He was booked in jail under a $30,100 bond.
