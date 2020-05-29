Portuguese Man o’ Wars wash ashore Eastern NC beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While finding washed up jellyfish are a pretty common part of visiting the beach, sightings of Portuguese Man o’ Wars, a creature known for its painful sting, are being reported at beaches up and down the coast.
Viewers in Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach have submitted photos of the sea creatures and Surf City leaders sent a warning out Friday.
While it wont leave you with life threatening injuries, experts say people should be cautious if you find one. Whether they’re alive in the water or washed up in the sand, experts say to watch your step. If you’re stung, you’ll need to get medical attention.
Rob Condon says the recent weather systems are what brought them to our local beaches. The creatures drift around in the ocean and if they get caught in a current or a breeze, they get blown ashore.
Scientists say the increase in sightings are a great opportunity for kids and families to learn about nature.
“I’d caution the public not to touch the animal… we’re interacting with their habitat. If you’re in the water swimming and you have goggles and a snorkel, keep a distance… observe them. They’re beautiful animals," said Rob Condon, founder and executive director of Young Scientist Academy.
Jellyfish of all kinds are important to the environment and serve as a food source for large fish and sea turtles.
If you happen to see a jellyfish or a man of war at the beach, you can actually help scientists studying marine life. If you visit JellyWatch.Org you can share your photos and findings with researchers on their website or by downloading the JellyWatch app. Check their Regional Information Pages to identify the type of wildlife you’re seeing.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.