Pender County Board of Education approves graduation plans

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were approved Friday by the Pender County Board of Education for Pender’s Class of 2020 high school students to celebrate with a student-focused graduation.
The graduation celebrations will take place at each school’s on-campus football stadium.
Pender Early College's graduation ceremony will be held at Heide Trask High School stadium.
The number of guest tickets available depends on the size of the graduating class and the amount of space available to seat guests while adhering to social distancing guidelines issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and national health organizations.
Family groups will enter the stadium together and sit together; seating will be first-come first-served.
Rain delay: Saturday, June 6 at 4:30 p.m. Rain make-up day: Saturday, June 13.
Guest tickets: 16 per graduate.
Rain delay: Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Rain make-up day: Saturday, June 13.
Guest tickets: 8 per graduate.
Rain delay: Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Rain make-up day: Saturday, June 13.
Guest tickets: 8 per graduate.
Rain delay: Friday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. Rain make-up day: Saturday, June 13.
Guest tickets: 4 per graduate.
Students also have the option to attend the family-focused graduation event that takes place at each school’s indoor stage. Students have the option to attend either event, both events or neither event.
The family-focused graduations run from noon to 8 p.m. on the following dates and eight guests are allowed to attend with each student.
June 3: Pender Early College (at Heide Trask High)
June 4,5: Pender High and Topsail High
June 8,9: Heide Trask High and Topsail High
Students sign up through an online portal on each school’s social media feed for a 5-minute time slot.
The graduations will be live streamed on You Tube and photographers will capture each graduate’s proud moment.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.