New Hanover health officials identify COVID-19 outbreak at congregate care facility

“Public Health has been actively working with all of our long-term care facilities throughout this pandemic, offering guidance, assistance obtaining personal protective equipment, and encouraging testing of residents and staff,” said Public Health’s Personal Health Services Manager Carla Turner. “Working together, we have been able to prevent an outbreak until now, which is good; and I believe this facility has done everything right to help prevent the virus’ spread even further. Around the country, we are seeing the virus get inside long-term care facilities through the staff, which they are getting outside of work. That is why it is so important that we all do everything we can to follow protective measures any time we are in public. It will help protect these important workers and the people they care for who are at risk of more serious illness.”