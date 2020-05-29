Saffo says all local restrictions above and beyond statewide order will be lifted

“Now that we are reopening, I have some pretty significant concerns about what I’ve seen out in the public,” Saffo said. "I’ve seen people not wearing masks, I’ve seen social distancing being violated in large crowds. We know there are going to be people who probably have the virus who are asymptomatic and don’t know it. And they’re probably going to pass it on to other people. We just hope that rate of infection, that spike, is not as high as we think it might be.