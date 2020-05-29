First at Four recipe: Chef Gwen Gulliksen from CFCC shares recipe for double chocolate chip cookies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College knows it is a struggle to find certain items on the shelves in the grocery store during this pandemic. That’s why she (with the help of her family) put together a cookie recipe that does not contain butter and one in which various oils can be utilized.
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
(Makes 2 Dozen Cookies)
DRY INGREDIENTS
Four, All Purpose 1 ¼ cup
Sugar, White ½ cup
Sugar, Brown 2/3 cup
Baking Soda ½ tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Cocoa Powder ¼ cup
WET INGREDIENTS
Oil, Vegetable ½ cup
Milk, Coconut ¼ cup
*regular milk or other nut milk may be used
Vanilla ½ tsp
CHIPS etc
Chocolate Chips 1 cup, total
*you can mix and match chips, dried fruit and nuts
*easily made vegan if you use vegan chips and nut milk
1. Preheat your oven to 300 degrees and make sure your baking rack is in the middle of the oven
2. Pour the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl and mix together well with a fork
3. Then, pour in the wet ingredients and mix together well with a fork and a spatula
4. Then add the chips (dried fruit and/or nuts) – making sure not to add more than 1 cup total combined – stir with a spatula to incorporate – the dough will be the texture of play dough
5. Scoop our 1 inch (golf ball size) cookie rounds, shape quickly with your hand then pan – I pan 8 cookies per tray
6. Bake for 20-22 minutes then cool on pan for 5-10 minutes before serving
“I freeze extra cookie dough balls can be frozen for later use,” she said. “When ready to use, bring dough to room temperature for at least 20 minutes before baking – you may need to add a couple minutes to the baking time for the previously frozen dough.”
