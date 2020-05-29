First Alert Forecast: tropical end to May, but cooler as June begins

While rain will certainly not fall at all times, any time will be fair game for a shower or storm to pop from the thickly humid air. Cells will tend to drift from south to the north or northwest and feature locally torrential downpours and gusty winds. In between rain action: intervals of steamy daytime sun will aid temperatures in spiking toward or into the 80s. And at night, readings will fail to fall below the muggy 70s.