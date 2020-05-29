First Alert Forecast: tropical end to May, but cooler as June begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Ahead of the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, tropical moisture will continue to influence Cape Fear Region weather pattern through Friday, and parts of Saturday.
While rain will certainly not fall at all times, any time will be fair game for a shower or storm to pop from the thickly humid air. Cells will tend to drift from south to the north or northwest and feature locally torrential downpours and gusty winds. In between rain action: intervals of steamy daytime sun will aid temperatures in spiking toward or into the 80s. And at night, readings will fail to fall below the muggy 70s.
If the pre-season hasn’t been interesting enough, the National hurricane Center is keeping tabs on an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic that could briefly become Christobal. With limited development odds of 30% the next 2-5 days, and no land impacts expected, it could be a modern meteorological first in which three named systems developed before the official start of the season. the aforementioned system.
Your long-range First Alert Forecast features a change and a welcome one at that! A dry, pleasant high pressure cell appears poised to nose into the Cape Fear Region from the north. Days like Monday and Tuesday ought to feature sunny daytime temperatures in the 70s, nighttime readings as low as the 50s, and noticeably lower humidity levels and shower chances.
