Coronavirus case is confirmed at New Hanover County Schools central administration building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) chief communications officer confirmed, Friday, an employee at the central administration building on Carolina Beach Road has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee received the test result today after last being in the building Wednesday, May 27.
The person who tested positive has not been in regular contact with the public and is following guidelines by self-isolating at home.
The Public Health Department will identify all people that have been in close contact with this individual.
Staff has implemented additional cleaning and sanitizing measures throughout the building.
The district continues to encourage remote work options for employees.
