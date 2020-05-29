CFPUA expands open hours and reopens office on Chestnut Street

By WECT Staff | May 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:23 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority will expand open hours at the 235 Government Center Drive office; the 305 Chestnut Street customer service center will also reopen Monday, June 1.

Both offices will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, in-person services will remain limited.

Customers can continue to make in-person payments and submit applications to move or transfer an account.

Making payments and completing applications for service transfers can still be done online at www.CFPUA.org.

Appointments can be made with customer service staff by calling 910-332-6550 and selecting option 4 from the voice-response menu.

Customers are encouraged to conduct other business online where possible.

All other CFPUA facilities remain closed to the public.

