CFCC plans to resume in-person classes for the fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Friday that the school plans to resume in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester, which begins on Aug. 21.
“We intend to hold most classes face-to-face this fall,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “Many of our classes require very specific training that is hands-on – we are working now to implement changes that will allow for social distancing so that students can safely get the training they need. The health and safety of our student body and our entire campus community continue to be our top priority. The extra measures we are implementing now are designed with everyone’s well-being in mind.”
College officials said they’re working to arrange labs and classroom space in a way that promotes social distancing while still allowing access to essential labs and equipment.
“This year, the majority of our summer classes are meeting online, which gives us the opportunity to look at every space and prepare for our students’ return in the fall,” said Morton. “I’m incredibly proud of the work our faculty and staff are doing this summer to ensure student safety and success for the fall term.”
Student services will resume in-person operations beginning June 1, 2020. Students seeking help with admissions or financial aid can come to any CFCC location to receive assistance. Staff will also be on hand to talk with students that need help with their career options or planning their schedules.
“While we will still be able to assist students virtually, staff will be available to meet with students one-on-one beginning June 1,” said Morton. “Safety precautions will be followed, but students and prospective students can come to campus and speak with someone directly.”
Students who prefer online classes will still have a wide variety of classes from which to choose, college officials stated.
“Even before COVID-19, lots of students chose online classes, and those classes will definitely still be an important option for students. For many, online classes are more convenient,” said Morton. “We are looking forward to again offering classes that meet everyone’s needs.”
Enrollment is currently underway for both summer and fall sessions. Visit cfcc.edu for more information.
