CFCC plans to resume in-person classes for the fall semester

“We intend to hold most classes face-to-face this fall,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “Many of our classes require very specific training that is hands-on – we are working now to implement changes that will allow for social distancing so that students can safely get the training they need. The health and safety of our student body and our entire campus community continue to be our top priority. The extra measures we are implementing now are designed with everyone’s well-being in mind.”