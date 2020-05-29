Car chase ends in wreck at 3rd and Dawson Streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car chase that started at I-140 near US17 when a driver refused to stop at a traffic stop, Friday evening, ended in a wreck at 3rd and Dawson Streets in Wilmington.
Officers from Wilmington Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol were at the scene of the crash.
Reports from the scene indicate only one vehicle was involved—a gray Buick.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the chase was called off as the sheriff’s department unit approached the county line.
The suspect crashed at the base of the bridge shortly afterwards and surrendered without incident.
No injuries were sustained, and no other vehicles were involved.
The suspect will be charged with fleeing to elude and drug charges.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
