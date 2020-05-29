Bald Head Island has first Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle on record

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island had a rare visitor on Wednesday - a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle.
“The sea turtle patrol team got a call about a daytime nesting sea turtle, which is rare,” the Bald Head Island Conservancy said in news release. “The turtle was no longer on the beach, but she left behind her tracks. However, something about the tracks was a bit different! After careful inspection of the tracks, nesting area, and photo evidence of the turtle leaving the beach from a bystander, our Sea Turtle Protection Team realized it was a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nest!”
Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles are the rarest species of the sea turtles and are critically endangered.
This marks the first documented Kemp’s Ridley nest on Bald Head Island since the program began in 1980.
