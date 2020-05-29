Bald Head Island has first Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle on record

“The sea turtle patrol team got a call about a daytime nesting sea turtle, which is rare,” the Bald Head Island Conservancy said in news release. “The turtle was no longer on the beach, but she left behind her tracks. However, something about the tracks was a bit different! After careful inspection of the tracks, nesting area, and photo evidence of the turtle leaving the beach from a bystander, our Sea Turtle Protection Team realized it was a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nest!”