The Azalea Festival’s main stage concert featuring Aaron Lewis will not be rescheduled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Aaron Lewis, the main stage performer who was to headline Thursday, April 2 for the Azalea Festival, has announced he will not reschedule.
After the North Carolina Azalea Festival was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, two of the concerts were postponed until October.
Tickets for the Aaron Lewis concert will be automatically refunded.
Payments made by credit card will be refunded to the purchasing card; checks will be sent in the mail for purchases made by cash or check.
All refunds will be processed within the next week.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to the ticket office by calling (910) 794-4650 or emailing info@ncazaleafestival.org.
The ticket office is closed; however, staff will answer inquiries in a timely manner during normal business hours.
