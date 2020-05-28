4-year-old battling rare cancer is treated to drive-by parade

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A child battling a rare form of cancer got a reason to smile.
Make-A-wish organized a drive-by celebration for Colbie Congleton, 4, Thursday night.
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies, friends, family, neighbors and strangers came together to celebrate Congleton.
She has been battling Retinoblastoma, a rare form of eye cancer, since she was 2.
Colbie and her family had to make monthly trips from their home in Leland to Philadelphia for treatment.
She is still being monitored by doctors to make sure she stays healthy.
The family will go to the Yogi Bear camp ground in Asheboro for a week because Colbie wanted to go camping in the mountains.
