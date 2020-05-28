Watch your step! Portuguese man o’ war on two beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A viewer came across these Portuguese man o’ war on the sand in Carolina Beach.
Deljah Rackley said she was walking with her cousin, Wednesday, when they came across several of these jellyfish.
The Portuguese man o’ war is technically not a jellyfish, but rather a siphonophore. It’s bright blue and purple coloring make it attractive to touch but it’s tentacles pack a powerful sting.
According to Marine Wild Life group Oceana, the Portuguese man o’ war is a highly venomous ocean predator.
Another viewer reported seeing these jellyfish at Wrightsville Beach Wednesday as well.
