Vote expected on bill allowing NC bars to temporarily reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - State lawmakers are expected to vote Thursday on a measure that could override Gov. Roy Cooper’s order and allow bars to reopen outdoors.
The vote comes on the same day that more than 60 bar owners across the state are expected to file a lawsuit demanding that their businesses be allowed to reopen.
House Bill 536 would allow restaurants to use outdoor seating to expand their capacity. Under current rules, restaurants are limited to half capacity with indoor seating, and the bill would allow them to add another 50 percent, or up to 100 customers, whichever is less, at outdoor tables.
