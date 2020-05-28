TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned at 2 Wilmington railroad crossings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closures are planned for two Wilmington railroad crossings beginning next week, according to officials with CSX.
The closures are necessary so crews can conduct routine maintenance.
Here is a list of the closures:
- Marsteller Street (between S 13th St and S 16th St) in Wilmington closing Monday, June 1 at 7 a.m.; reopening is expected on Wednesday, June 3 by noon.
- North College Road (between Castle Hayne Rd and Kings Castle Rd) in Castle Hayne closing Tuesday, June 2 at 7 a.m.; reopening is expected on Wednesday, June 3 by noon.
Crews will have signs in place to mark the provided detours.
The closings are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.
