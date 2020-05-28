Summer day camps prepare to reopen

“We were in hold mode, wait and see mode, until we heard from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that camp would be an option, and they had a wonderful, extensive guideline of everything that you need to do to make your campers and your counselors and everyone in the building safe,” said Executive Director Susan Habas. “We are also going to have staggered lunch and snack times. We’re going to have extended times for people to drop off and pick up their children and every morning we’re going to have temperature checks and health screenings.”