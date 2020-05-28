N.C. House approves ballot access rule changes due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Changes to mail-in absentee ballot rules in North Carolina and funds to improve safety at in-person voting sites during the COVID-19 pandemic have received overwhelmingly approval in the state House.
The bipartisan measure approved Thursday by the chamber is designed to help those at higher risk for developing complications from the coronavirus be able to vote.
The measure now heading to the Senate expands the options for registered voters to receive an absentee ballot request form and to turn it back in.
The bill also distributes money for equipment and security upgrades and for personal protective equipment.
