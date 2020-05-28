House Speaker Moore hosting press conference today to address legislative response to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 28.
According to a news release, Moore will “address the legislative response to COVID-19 and developing issues at the General Assembly including a bond proposal filed this week, the state budget, elections reform, and allowing more businesses to reopen sooner in a safe manner.”
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.
