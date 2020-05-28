First Alert Forecast: a tropical feel, then a big change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A slug of tropical moisture - including Tropical Storm Bertha which briefly spun up near Charleston Wednesday - will continue to influence Cape Fear Region weather through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While rain will certainly not fall at all times, any time will be fair game for a shower or storm to pop from the thickly humid air. Cells will tend to drift to the north or west and feature locally torrential downpours and gusty winds. In between rain action: intervals of steamy daytime sun will aid temperatures in spiking toward or into the 80s. And at night, readings will fail to fall below the muggy 70s.