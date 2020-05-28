First Alert Forecast: a tropical feel, then a big change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A slug of tropical moisture - including Tropical Storm Bertha which briefly spun up near Charleston Wednesday - will continue to influence Cape Fear Region weather through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. While rain will certainly not fall at all times, any time will be fair game for a shower or storm to pop from the thickly humid air. Cells will tend to drift to the north or west and feature locally torrential downpours and gusty winds. In between rain action: intervals of steamy daytime sun will aid temperatures in spiking toward or into the 80s. And at night, readings will fail to fall below the muggy 70s.
Your longer-range First Alert Forecast features a change and very likely a welcome one! ...as a dry, pleasant high pressure cell appears poised to nose into the Cape Fear Region from the north. Days like Monday and Tuesday ought to feature sunny daytime temperatures in the 70s, nighttime readings as low as the 50s, and very probably noticeably lower humidity levels. Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you could always go a little deeper into June, and for any location you choose, with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.