CVS Health opens new drive-thru test sites in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CVS Health will open 55 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state starting Friday, May 29.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests, according to a news release from the company.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
Among the new test sites are three in the Wilmington area:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4600 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
- CVS Pharmacy, 2302 South17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1132 East Cutler Crossing, Leland, NC 28451
