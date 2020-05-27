Two officers shot, one flown to hospital after shootout in Anson County, 3 suspects at-large

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Two police officers were shot and one was flown to the hospital in Anson County Tuesday night, officials confirmed.
According to the Wadesboro Town Manager, Wadesboro Police responded to an initial call of gunshots on the north side of town. While on the way, officers saw a vehicle matching the description from the initial call and followed behind.
The vehicle came to a stop in the Myrtlewood Apartments complex off Myrtlewood Drive. There, the officers and the suspects exchanged gunfire.
One of the officers who was shot was taken from the scene via ambulance, then flown to Charlotte. Officials say this officer is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
A second officer was also shot, but officials say this officer was not injured as only his equipment was damaged.
Officials say one suspect was shot and was taken to the hospital from the scene. The suspect’s condition was reported as “serious but stable.”
At this time three suspects are still at large, and the investigation has been turned over to the State Bureau of Investigation.
“Thoughts and prayers to Wadesboro PD, the officer and his family,” Monroe police posted Wednesday morning.
There was still a heavy police presence at the scene late Tuesday night. A WBTV photographer on scene saw heavily armed SRT officers and a bloodhound in the area.
Authorities from the Anson County Sheriff’s Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sherriff’s Department, Polkton Police Department assisted in the initial search for other suspects, among other agencies who were on scene providing assistance and support.
Officials did not provide any other information.
