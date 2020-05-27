Top educators to be honored at home with sweepstakes-style celebrations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Surely most of us have heard about or watched videos of the Publishers Clearing House surprises at people’s homes through the years. The pomp and circumstance surrounding the sweepstakes celebrations are part of our pop culture.
This year, with the coronavirus pandemic changing so many of our traditional moments, the folks in New Hanover County Schools are using some of that inspiration to announce their educators of the year.
This morning, school leaders will drop in at the homes of the top educators, honoring the winners for elementary school, middle school, high school and principal of the year. Shortly after lunch, Hendrick Toyota of Wilmington will award the overall Educator of the Year.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.