Surf City warns of fraudulent rental scam in the area

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Police say they got a complaint recently about someone trying to fraudulently list properties for rent using Craigslist.
This type of scam has been going around for years. In this latest case, some people are placing ads on Craigslist stating a certain home is available for a low rate and ask the money be sent through PayPal or Zelle.
Police warn that it’s not common for businesses in the area to solicit payments through those apps for vacation rentals.
