Screen time up in response to pandemic so find beneficial uses

“We wanted to reach out to experts and figure out are there any benefits screen time because it’s not realistic right now to tell parents to limit screen time to 30 minutes to an hour a day,” said Victoria Merinda, a staff researcher at highspeedinternet.com. “It’s really interesting. Some experts pointed out things like learning another language is something you can do online that maybe your parents cannot teach you. A lot of kids can learn really simple things like shapes and colors. Some people just staying in touch with family and being able to talk to people you can’t see, grandparents across the country. There are definitely more than a few benefits but it’s just more about how you use the screens and what you do with them.”