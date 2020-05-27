Phase 2 outdoor seating approved for ABC permit holders in unincorporated New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission issued guidelines, May 24, to temporarily allow outdoor seating for on-premises ABC permit holders.
These guidelines only apply to permit holders allowed to open under Phase 2 of Governor Cooper’s Safer at Home Order.
The permit holder must own the property or have written permission from the owner to use the additional space as part of their licensed premises.
Also, the temporary outdoor seating area must comply with any regulations imposed by the appropriate local government entity and law enforcement.
An application for a temporary extension is not required; however, the permit holder must notify their Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agent, the District ALE office or local law enforcement.
To notify law enforcement, permit-holders should email their name, business name and business address to Lieutenant J. Jewell of the NHC Sheriff’s ABC unit.
“This temporary change is allowed to maximize social distancing. The guidelines do not override any order from Governor Cooper, the NC Department of Health and Human Services, or any local ordinances. In the event that North Carolina reverts to Phase 1, these guidelines are invalid during that time period,” according to the ABC Commission.
In order to make the process as simple as possible, NHC Government has created a general approval letter, signed by County Manager Chris Coudriet.
Click here for a copy of the approval letter
On-premises ABC permit holders located in the unincorporated area of New Hanover County who follow all guidance can display this letter at their business.
ABC permit holders located in the City of Wilmington or the towns of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach need to contact their individual municipal government and law enforcement entities for approval and notifications.
Additional ABC Commission guidelines can be found here.
