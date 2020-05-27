NHC Senior Resource Center to resume free tax preparation service on June 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center will resume its free tax preparation service beginning Monday, June 1.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program was temporarily suspended because of COVID-19. The free tax preparation service is performed by trained and IRS-certified volunteers and is available to any New Hanover County resident.
“We are delighted to resume this free service to residents starting Monday, and to help people file their 2019 taxes by the new IRS filing date of July 15, 2020,” said Senior Resource Center Director Amber Smith. “Shifting to a drop-off service allows us to resume this program while keeping taxpayers and volunteers safe.”
Starting Monday, June 1, residents can drop off 2019 tax paperwork to be prepared for filing at either the Senior Resource Center or the Carolina Beach Community Center.
The Senior Resource Center is located at 2222 S. College Rd. in Wilmington. Its hours are Monday – Friday, 12 – 2 p.m. (by appointment only – call 910-798-6416 to schedule drop-off)
The Carolina Beach Community Center is located at 300 Cape Fear Blvd., and its hours are Monday – Saturday, 9 – 10 a.m.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, a process to minimize contact between taxpayers and VITA volunteers will be followed:
- 2019 taxes will be prepared through drop-off services only. No waiting at either location. (The SRC location is by appointment only to drop off required documents).
- Taxpayers are to drop off required documents, as well as the Intake/Interview Sheet and Virtual Taxpayer Consent Form (click here for all required documents).
- A certified volunteer tax preparer will call to verify certain information and review taxpayers’ return over the phone.
- Taxpayers will return to the site to pick up the 2019 tax return and paperwork after it has been completed and reviewed.
The VITA program cannot assist with past year returns or amended returns, nor can it assist with rental income, clergy returns, casualty or theft losses or returns with inherited property.
For more information, a checklist of what to provide for 2019 tax preparation and to access required forms, visit SRC.NHCgov.com.
