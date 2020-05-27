First Alert Forecast: steamy and stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for staying alert this Wednesday, friends, as a low pressure system with tropical breezes directs scattered heavy showers and isolated gusty storms into the Cape Fear Region from the ocean. As stray waterspouts and brief tornadoes are possible, please make sure your WECT Weather App is set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you. Not that Wednesday will be a quintessential "beach day" but, to the extent you might want to sneak to the surf, apply extreme caution amid a high rip current risk. Rounding-out your active Wednesday forecast: southeast breezes of 10 to 20 mph, a potential for much higher gusts, sticky humidity levels, and temperatures peaking in the 70s to around 80.