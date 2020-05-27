First Alert Forecast: Bertha brings flood and tornado threat to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday and thanks for staying alert this Wednesday! Stay alert today as Tropical Depression Bertha will bring scattered heavy showers and isolated gusty storms into the Cape Fear Region from the ocean. As stray waterspouts and brief tornadoes are possible, please make sure your WECT Weather App is set to your location in the event a storm bulletin needs to find you.
Not that Wednesday will be a quintessential “beach day” but, to the extent you might want to sneak to the surf, apply extreme caution amid a high rip current risk. Rounding-out your active Wednesday forecast: southeast breezes of 10 to 20 mph, a potential for much higher gusts, sticky humidity levels, and temperatures peaking in the 70s to around 80.
Your longer-range forecast features intervals of steamy sunshine and pop-up showers and storms Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, June 1, a puff of drier and more refreshing air - less conducive for storms - appears probable.
Catch details on all this in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you could always go a little deeper into June, and for any location you choose, with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
