Businessman files complaints against the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the County Clerk of Court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Businessman Dennis Burgard has filed complaints against both the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the County Clerk of Court.
Burgard says he tried to file real estate paperwork in the Special Proceedings Office of the courthouse but was told those types of filings were not being done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he tried to show the court employee documents from the state proving the fillings could happen, he was still refused.
“I didn't get an answer why they couldn't do business,” said Burgard. “I didn't get an answer to why I had to leave the building. I was just standing I wasn't doing anything I was talking to the police officer.”
Burgard says the employee he spoke to called County Clerk of Court Jan Kennedy and that’s when he was told he had to leave.
“The Sheriff grabs me by my arm and put my arm behind my back and start shoving me towards the exit area,” said Burgard. “Two more Sheriffs grab a hold of me--I'm not resisting by the way.”
In an email, Kennedy declined to comment on the matter. The sheriff’s office says the incident is under investigation.
Burgard said when he tried to file the same paperwork recently in Onslow County, he had different results.
“I showed them this document and instead of dismissing me and having me thrown out of the court, they actually took a look at it,” said Burgard. “They called the North Carolina court system to see what their opinion is. And, sure enough, they said what I told them was correct and said this is what we'll do.”
Burgard wants to know why New Hanover County couldn’t have done the same.
“What the bottom line is that you don’t have the right just to make up your own rules in your own laws and refuse to speak to the citizens when they walk up and have a simple question,” said Burgard
