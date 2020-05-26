Wilmington man accused of assaulting child in Pender County, deputies say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of assaulting a child in the parking lot of a Pender County business last week, according to the sheriff’s office.
Reginald Reshon Jackson, 21, allegedly assaulted the child during a domestic dispute with the child’s mother at the Dollar General in Currie on Thursday, May 21.
Deputies say the child suffered minor injuries.
Jackson, whose last known address is 305 Greendale Drive in Wilmington, was charged with one count of assault on a child under 12.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.
