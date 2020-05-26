North Brunswick High School changes graduation standard amid pandemic

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed nearly every high school and college graduation this semester, but that didn’t make the big day any less special for graduating seniors at North Brunswick High School, Tuesday.
For many students this was their first time back to school in months.
It was a far cry from a typical school year and graduation was anything but traditional.
“My senior year was definitely very challenging. Obviously with the coronavirus it pushed things back, especially graduation,” says Gavin McNair, recent graduate of North Brunswick High School. “It’s just been a long 13 years going in so I’m glad I’m done.”
Graduates were allowed two guests to accompany them into the building to celebrate their day.
Before they entered the school, an attendant took their temperature.
Arrows that were spaced 6 feet apart made a path to help maintain social distancing.
Seniors lined up in A-B-C order in groups of 12 and walked across the stage one-at-a-time to get their diplomas. Every 20 minutes, a new group moved forward.
“It might not be the way you want it to be but it will still happen and you gotta work for it," says Caitlyn Merrill, recent graduate of North Brunswick High School. “I am really proud that today happened even though it was not like how we all expected; it still happened and I’m happy.”
