New Hanover County Schools Board of Education discuss high school graduation ceremonies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The format for this year's high school graduation ceremonies was discussed during the New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.
NHCS Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith addressed the board on the progress of its two task forces: one for traditional schools and one for non-traditional schools.
Students where polled and the majority of students said that they didn't want a virtual graduation or one in December.
“This is very challenging,” said NHCS interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns. “The conflicts that are present here--and I don't mean that in a negative way, but in a positive way--the desire for the tradition to be maintained and to maintain safety. It's very difficult."
One of the major factors is whether or not the current executive order limiting mass gatherings also applies to graduations. New Hanover County Public Health officials told the board they believe they still need to follow the order.
"We've taken into account guidance from the governor and the executive order,” said Burns. “We have also been fortunate to have New Hanover County Public Health officials involved and we are working to move forward to a solution."
The task forces will give the school board their recommendations on June 2nd, then it's the board's decision how to move forward.
The board also reviewed the school system’s dress code, deciding this is not the right time to talk about it and moved it to an action committee to discuss later.
