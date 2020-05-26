NCHSAA extends dead period until June 15

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors have extended the coronavirus dead period until June 15.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker confirmed the change during a media conference on Tuesday. The dead period was originally scheduled to end June 1.
Tucker said that the NCHSAA plans to allow all sports to resume when the dead period ends, but there will be restrictions and no contact will be allowed.
When asked about fall sports Tucker said that the NCHSAA is moving forward as if fall sports will begin on August 1st.
Currently the NCHSAA isn’t considering moving sports season.
“We don’t think it is even wise to being talking about moving sports seasons right now,” said Tuckers. “We’re not really entertaining that.”
But the NCHSAA has come up with plans if falls sports can’t start on time. The association could shorten the regular season or reduce the number of playoff teams. But the change of one season doesn’t mean other seasons will be shortened.
Tucker did say that the NCHSAA has taken an 8-10% financial hit due to the coronavirus.
