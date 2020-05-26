Mechanical failure causes discharge of untreated wastewater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mechanical failure caused untreated wastewater to be discharged from the headworks of the Ocean Isle Beach wastewater treatment plant at around 7 p.m. May 24.
Brunswick County Public Utilities discovered the gearbox failure at 6049 Yarborough Street, early Monday morning and completed the repair by approximately 7 a.m.
Around 125,000 gallons of sanitary sewer water were discharged.
The discharge reached a tributary of Jinny’s Branch and some of the discharge flowed back into Ocean Isle Beach’s wastewater treatment plant lagoon.
After the repair, downstream sampling and remediation was completed.
