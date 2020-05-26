Man struck by multiple gunshots near Elizabethtown

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in the ICU at New Hanover Regional Medical Center after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting early Monday morning in Bladen County.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 93 Blue Moon Dr. in reference to a gunshot wound victim shortly after 1 a.m.
James Henry Davis, 35, was located at the scene suffering from approximately five gunshot wounds.
Davis was taken to Cape Fear Valley-Bladen County Hospital before being transferred to NHRMC.
In a separate case, deputies responded to a dwelling at 50 Tina’s Lane in Clarkton at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
“The caller advised that they heard approximately 20 gunshots,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Deputies arrived on the scene and found that the residence had been hit several times. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident. No one was hit during the shooting. No motive is apparent and no warrants have been issued at this time.”
Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.
