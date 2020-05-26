First Alert Forecast: midweek downpours, storms brush across Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Into this weekend, a persistent low pressure system will channel tropical moisture into the Cape Fear Region. Expect...
- showers chances of 30% Tuesday, 70% Wednesday, 70% Thursday, 50% Friday, 50% Saturday, and 30% Sunday.
- any storms that mix with showers to possibly contain downpours and perhaps even a spin-up tornado.
- thick humidity levels with spells of steamy, sweaty sunshine in between any showers and storms.
- balmy temperatures generally within a few degrees of 80 for daily highs and 70 for nighttime lows.
- onshore breezes out of the east or south with periods of enhanced ocean swell and rip currents.
Did you know: Wilmington hit a record-shattering 100 degrees on this date last year but has yet to even officially crack 90 here in 2020? That is a remarkable turnaround, and you can catch more sub-90-degree temperatures through Monday, June 1, in your Wilmington seven-day forecast right here. And remember, you can grab a full ten-day outlook for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
