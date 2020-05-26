Count on Me NC: Cape Fear businesses take pledge to keep customers, employees safe and healthy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new initiative to help businesses keep customers and employees safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
Count on Me NC is a free online training program for restaurants, hotels, attractions and businesses that focuses on advanced cleaning, disinfection, hygiene practices, and social distancing; all things to help customers and employees feel safe as North Carolina slowly reopens.
“It’s just a really good tool and resource that lays out the basic strategy of things to do to make sure you and your staff are doing things properly," said Ray Worrell, the Owner of The Slice of Life restaurants in Wilmington. "All of my managers have gone through the course. Right now, about 30%-40% of my staff have gone through the course.”
Worrell said he got an email from the state health department about Count on Me NC and saw no reason not to take the course.
“It’s really easy," said Worrell. "It takes you from the time you register it to taking the class about 30 minutes. It doesn’t hurt. It offers great guidelines for you and your staff to implement things and know that you’re doing things correctly.”
Worrell said a lot of the training involves practices that he already had in place before the pandemic. He said the training was organized and easy to understand. The best part: it’s free.
As of May 26, nearly 700 businesses in North Carolina are part of the Count on Me NC effort.
To see what businesses are participating in the program, click here.
Count on Me NC also offers a guest pledge for customers to take to help play a part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
