Columbus Co. health officials report 3 additional COVID-19 deaths; total cases at 306

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County health officials on Tuesday announced three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 12 new positive cases, which brings the county’s total to 306.
The three people who died were previously identified as positive cases, health officials said. This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 24.
“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to all of the individuals’ family and friends in this very difficult time,” health officials stated in Facebook posts announcing the deaths.
To protect the families’ privacy, no more details will be released.
Columbus County health officials say of the 12 additional cases, four of the new cases are connected to positive family members, three of the cases are connected to congregate living facilities in Columbus County, two cases are work-related, one case is a healthcare worker, and the source of infection could not be found for two cases.
The total number of positive cases in Columbus County now stands at 306.
“With the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to rise in Columbus County, we are asking the public to take the necessary measures to stop the transmission of COVID-19,” officials stated.
The Columbus County Health Department suggests the following preventative measures:
- Social distancing (e.g. avoiding crowds, self-quarantining, no mass gatherings, only going out in public when necessary)
- Wearing a mask or face covering when in public places
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, throw it away, and then wash your hands
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose
