WPD: Woman assaulted, robbed at Greenfield Lake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a 51-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed at Greenfield Lake on Friday, May 22.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Good Shepherd House just before 3 p.m. in reference to an assault.
“Upon arrival, they found the victim — a 51-year-old woman — being transported to Cape Fear Hospital by on-scene paramedics,” the WPD stated in a news release. "Staff at Good Shepherd had called 911 after the victim walked in and stated she had been assaulted and robbed by four individuals while sitting on a dock at Greenfield Lake.
“When interviewed, the victim told police three females and one male had approached her while she was sitting on a dock near the boat rentals, and began taunting her. Two of the females then pushed her down to the dock and struck her multiple times while the male continued taunting her. The victim suffered several injuries to her head, chest, arms and legs during the assault. She realized, afterwards, that her phones had been stolen out of her backpack.”
The victim told police one of the suspects appeared to be in the “late stages of pregnancy.”
Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.
