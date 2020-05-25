Police, fire surprise mayor with “drive-by” for birthday

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Birthday celebrations are not supposed to include social distancing. But with the coronavirus pandemic requiring some new thinking for citizens, people are getting creative with honoring loved ones who are marking their annual milestones.
Many people have turned to parades through neighborhoods to celebrate during this time. The mayor of Southport is the latest recipient of appreciation and it came as a surprise.
Crews from both the Southport Police and Fire departments honored Mayor Joe Pat Hatem Sunday night with a “drive-by” to mark the mayor’s birthday.
Dr. Hatem is in his first term as the leader of the Brunswick County community.
