First Alert Forecast: nice for the holiday then higher rain chances set to return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for visiting your First Alert Forecast on this Memorial Day, friends. Expect a decent day across the Cape Fear Region with a mix of clouds and sun, fresh east or northeast breezes, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s or lower 80s. A stray pop-up shower or storm may occur, especially but not exclusively in the afternoon and inland. Beach hazards include a low to moderate rip current risk. Have a safe day! Tuesday’s forecast includes similar highs and slightly higher risk of am isolated shower or storm.